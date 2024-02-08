Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:40 IST
WATCH: Shots Fired, Stones Pelted, Late-Night Attack Rocks Delhi Residence
Violent assault was reported in Delhi's Mohan Garden at midnight, as miscreants opened fire and pelt the house with bricks and stones.
New Delhi: Miscreants opened fire and attacked a house in Delhi's Mohan Garden area at 12 AM on January 12, according to initial reports from police officials. CCTV Visuals indicate that the miscreants threw bricks and stones at the door and window.
(This is a developing story)
