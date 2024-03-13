Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:50 IST
Delhi: Lawyer's Home Robbed, Valuables Worth Rs 3 Lakh Taken
The group of robbers reportedly tied up and even threatened the Delhi lawyer's family before fleeing with valuables worth Rs 3 lakh.
A Delhi-based lawyer's family was robbed of valuables worth Rs 3 lakh. | Image:pexels/ Representational
New Delhi: A Delhi-based lawyer's family was robbed after an unknown group of individuals entered their Preet Vihar house, ANI reported. The group reportedly tied up the lawyer's family before looting valuables worth Rs 3 lakh ranging from cash to jewellery. As per the complaint that was later filed with the local police, the robbers, besides tying up the family, also threatened them. The crime team has now been called and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.
