×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Delhi: Lawyer's Home Robbed, Valuables Worth Rs 3 Lakh Taken

The group of robbers reportedly tied up and even threatened the Delhi lawyer's family before fleeing with valuables worth Rs 3 lakh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
A Delhi-based lawyer's family was robbed of valuables worth Rs 3 lakh. | Image:pexels/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

New Delhi: A Delhi-based lawyer's family was robbed after an unknown group of individuals entered their Preet Vihar house, ANI reported. The group reportedly tied up the lawyer's family before looting valuables worth Rs 3 lakh ranging from cash to jewellery. As per the complaint that was later filed with the local police, the robbers, besides tying up the family, also threatened them. The crime team has now been called and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

a minute ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

2 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

3 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

3 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

6 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

7 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

8 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

11 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

13 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

13 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

14 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

14 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

14 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

17 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

20 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

22 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

23 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo