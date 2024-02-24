Advertisement

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their elder brother and dumping his body on roadside, police said Tuesday.

The body of Rajesh (34), a labourer, was found stuffed in a gunny bag near Mange Ram Park Extension in the Budh Vihar area of Rohini, they said, adding the victim had injury marks.

A case under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged in this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said.

During the course of investigation, his younger brothers – Vipin (28) and Raju (21) – were nabbed for their alleged involvement in the case.

They told police that Rajesh was a tippler and used to create trouble for the family members after drinking.

Early on September 10, the accused beat Rajesh but did not shift him to a hospital for treatment, police said.

He succumbed to injuries Sunday evening at home.

"Thereafter, the accused men packed his body in a gunny bag and dumped it on roadside in the Begumpur (police station) area," police said, adding further investigation was underway.