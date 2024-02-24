Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

Delhi: Man’s body found stuffed in bag, his brothers held

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their elder brother and dumping his body on roadside, police said Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their elder brother and dumping his body on roadside, police said Tuesday.

The body of Rajesh (34), a labourer, was found stuffed in a gunny bag near Mange Ram Park Extension in the Budh Vihar area of Rohini, they said, adding the victim had injury marks.

A case under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged in this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said.

During the course of investigation, his younger brothers – Vipin (28) and Raju (21) – were nabbed for their alleged involvement in the case.

They told police that Rajesh was a tippler and used to create trouble for the family members after drinking.

Early on September 10, the accused beat Rajesh but did not shift him to a hospital for treatment, police said.

He succumbed to injuries Sunday evening at home.

"Thereafter, the accused men packed his body in a gunny bag and dumped it on roadside in the Begumpur (police station) area," police said, adding further investigation was underway. 

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shiva Rajkumar's Photo With Prabhudeva Goes Viral

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. DYK These Films Of Shahid Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo