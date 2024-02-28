Delhi Police Arrest 8 in Crackdown on Interstate Child Trafficking Racket

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, acting on information regarding the sale and purchase of newborn babies in a Delhi locality, busted an interstate child trafficking racket and arrested eight people. Two of those arrested hailed from Delhi itself while the other six were nabbed following raids in Punjab. Information on the same was first received at the Begumpur police station on February 20 and a team was assembled to investigate the facts of the matter. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the team encountered two women with a newborn girl when they reached a house in the area mentioned in the tip-off.

"When questioned, they could not give satisfactory replies about the parentage of the child. Later, they disclosed that they operate an interstate human trafficking gang which buys and sells newborn babies in different states. The girl child was purchased from Muktsar in Punjab for Rs 50,000 and waiting for a buyer," the DCP said.

Police said that an FIR was registered into the matter and the team arrested both the women.

The DCP said that police investigated further to nab other members of the gang involved in the trafficking of babies.

"Multiple raids were conducted in Punjab and six other members of the gang, including three women were arrested. One of the accused women was found to have been involved in human trafficking previously," Sidhu said.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Aggarwal from Delhi, and Rajinder and Raman from Punjab. Police said five women, two from Delhi and three from Punjab, have also been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

With inputs from PTI.