Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb Indira Gandhi International Airport

Krishno Mahto, a Bihar resident, was arrested for drunkenly threatening to bomb Delhi's IGI Airport. Police tracked him down after he turned off his phone.

Digital Desk
The man identified as Krishno Mahto is a resident of Bihar's West Champaran and was nabbed by Delhi police in Delhi's Kapashera area.
The man identified as Krishno Mahto is a resident of Bihar's West Champaran and was nabbed by Delhi police in Delhi's Kapashera area. | Image:IGI/ Unsplash representative
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly calling and threatening to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

 The man identified as Krishno Mahto is a resident of Bihar's West Champaran and was nabbed by Delhi police in Delhi's Kapashera area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Usha Rangnani, said Mahto confessed to making the threatening call during interrogation. 

On January 28, he was drunk when he made the call from his mobile phone. He threatened to bomb the IGI airport, Rangnani added. The police had to chase him for a long time because he turned off his phone after making the call. 

The police even went to his hometown in Bihar because his phone number was registered there, the official statement added.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

