Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed a notorious member of the Kala Jathedi and Priyavart gang after a brief exchange of fire withe the criminals in Khera Khurd village of Rohini District.

A senior police official identified the accused as Ajay Joon (33), who has more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, abduction and extortion registered against him in Delhi and Haryana.

Advertisement

9 rounds were fired during the encounter, says police official

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said, "We received information that Joon will reach Khera Khurd village so a trap was laid. We saw Joon on a motorcycle and he was signalled to stop. In an effort to flee, he opened fire on the police raiding party."

Advertisement

A total of nine rounds were fired during the encounter, out of which five were fired by the accused and four by the police team.

Following the encounter the accused was overpowered and his weapon was seized.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.