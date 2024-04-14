Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Among those named in the FIR, registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, are Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari, the police said.

Advertisement

The FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said. PTI NIT SMN SMN