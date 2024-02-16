Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have rescued six girls who were brought to the national capital from Jharkhand for domestic work but were instead exploited. Aiming to support their family financially, the girls had come to Delhi to work and earn money.

A teenage tribal girl while narrating her ordeal told that she was being exploited for the past four years. She said she was not paid and whenever she wanted to return home the placement agency owner would beat her up. Delhi Police along with a Jharkhand police team, Jharkhand Bhawan and an NGO, rescued the girls.

The victim girls hailed from remote villages in Sahibganj in Jharkhand. A 14-year-old girl explained how she was forced to work in several houses, doing chores which weren't part of the work agreement. Another teen said that the agency owner didn’t pay her even a penny and beat her up with a rolling pin when she demanded to be sent back.

A girl said that the behaviour of the agency owner was horrifying. He also used a fake Aadhaar card for her. She claimed that she was forced to work for long hours both in day and at night. An officer said the allegations that the agency owner used fake identity cards to give the impression that the girls were of legal age for work, will also be probed.

