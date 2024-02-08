The Delhi Police dismantled an interstate trafficking racket & nabbed three members who were allegedly involved in illegal supply of firearms in Delhi-NCR. | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate firearms trafficking racket, and apprehended three key members identified as Pushpendra Singh, Naeem, and Manish Bhati, who were allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms in the Delhi-NCR region.

To tighten the security measures, the Special Cell had launched a drive against the illegal firearms trade, targetting a network that reportedly procured weapons from various districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Sendhwa, Khargone, and Dhar.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came after the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, upon receiving a crucial tip-off regarding Pushpendra Singh, laid a trap in Okhla, anticipating Singh's arrival to deliver firearms to his associates.

Singh is reportedly a member of the Madhya Pradesh-based firearms syndicate, and a state-level athlete.

Advertisement

Despite their attempts to evade arrest, Pushpendra Singh, Naeem, and Manish Bhati were successfully apprehended, and a significant cache of illegal firearms was recovered by the law enforcement during subsequent interrogation.

Pushpendra Singh was found in possession of at least six sophisticated pistols, while Naeem had four pistols. Additionally, two semi-automatic pistols were found in Bhati's bag.

Advertisement

A further probe into the matter is underway, and a case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).