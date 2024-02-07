English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Delhi School Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Alleged Assault by Seniors

"My child has gone. I have lost everything but I am still not aware of what happened to him," said Soni Saraswat, the mother of the deceased child.

Simran Babbar
Delhi School tragedy: 11-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Alleged Assault by Seniors
Delhi School tragedy: 11-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Alleged Assault by Seniors | Image:Republic
Delhi: In a harrowing incident, a 12-year-old boy passed away at a Delhi hospital, 11 days after reportedly being assaulted by his seniors inside a government school located in the Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi. The incident, which occurred on January 11, left the child hospitalised until his tragic demise on January 20.

The grieving mother of the 11-year-old, who was in the 6th grade at Rajkiya Sarvodhya Bal Vidhyalay in Shastri Nagar, shared her anguish, saying, "I saw my child in a devastated state. I have lost my child but still don’t know what happened to him."

The distressing episode unfolded when the young boy returned home from school on January 11 with severe injuries. His concerned mother noticed his injured leg and unusual behaviour. Upon inquiry, the child revealed that he had been mercilessly beaten by a group of senior students within the school premises. The family then admitted him to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital for treatment. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private hospital in Rohini, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 20.

The family is now demanding answers from the school authorities about the incident and seeking justice for their child. The parents have accused both the school authorities and doctors of negligence in handling the situation.

"Why are we assured that our children are safe in the school? My child has gone. I have lost everything but I am still not aware of what happened to him," said Soni Saraswat, the mother of the deceased child.

Parents and relatives gathered outside the school demanding justice and strict action against the accused. The incident has sparked outrage, with questions raised about the safety of students within the school premises. The family has even alleged that initial pleas for help were ignored by the school authorities.

Rahul Saraswat, the father of the deceased boy, expressed his anger, stating, "I tried reaching out to the principal and the school authorities several times after my child returned home sick from the school, but I was denied any meeting."

Local police intervened to control the agitated crowd outside the school. The school has formed a committee to investigate the matter, and the post-mortem report is awaited. "We are scanning the CCTV footage around the area to preserve evidence," stated North DCP Manoj Kumar Meena, adding that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

