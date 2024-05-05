The ordeal unfolded on March 18, when the boy was lured away from class under false pretences | Image:pexels

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a deeply disturbing incident reported from a school in Delhi, a student was physically assaulted and sexually harassed by his classmates. The victim, a Class 8 boy was hospitalized for nearly a month before returning home, his mother said.

She recounted the harrowing events, starting with her son's complaint of stomach pain, which prompted her to rush him to the hospital. Initially doubtful of the severity of the situation, her scepticism vanished when her son woke up after surgery and disclosed the horrifying details of the assault he had suffered.

Advertisement

The ordeal unfolded on March 18, when the boy was lured away from class under false pretences, only to be ambushed and subjected to relentless physical abuse by a group of his peers. The mother described the brutality inflicted upon her son, including the stripping and beating with a stick, which resulted in severe damage to his intestine.

Fearing further reprisal, the traumatized boy remained silent for ten agonizing days, unaware of the gravity of his situation. Now, his mother is demanding justice, stressing the urgency for both school and legal authorities to take decisive action. She has called for a CBI probe into the incident, highlighting the psychological impact on her son, who lives in fear and wakes up every night in distress.

Advertisement

The doctors have confirmed the severity of the boy's injuries, stating that he will require another surgery in three months due to the extensive damage to his internal organs.