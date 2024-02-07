English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Delhi Shocker: Drunken Brawl Among Friends Turns Ugly, Man Shot, Stabbed in Crowded Market

A police official said, a case has been registered at Shastri Park police station and police teams have been deployed to nab all the 4 accused.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, a few persons were captured in CCTV cameras stabbing, shooting and attempting to slit the throat of a man in a crowded market. The sensational incident, which sent a shock wave across the area, reportedly took place on the Republic Day.

After the incident all the four accused fled the spot.

The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Shastri Park police station and police teams have been deployed to nab all the accused.

Police teams are searching for all the accused

The accused have been identified as Bilal, Saud, Firoj and Salim, all residents of Shastri Park. Among the four accused, Salim is the bad character (BC) of the area.

As per police, the victim has been identified as Sameer Ahmad (25), a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi. He revealed in his statement that the incident took place while he was drinking with the accused. As per his statement, he was drinking with all the accused, when suddenly bit accused Bilal. The incident led to a scuffle between the two, which led to the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said, “The incident took place on January 26 at around 8.30 pm in a street near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park. A PCR call regarding firing was received in Shastri Park police station. It was found that Sameer Ahmad was injured on both his legs and was admitted in JPC Hospital. He was referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital for better treatment.”

“In his statement, the victim alleged that Bilal, Saud, Firoj and Salim had attacked him with a knife and then Bilal had shot and injured him,” DCP Tirkey said.

As per the victim, all had been drinking together when Bilal was bitten by the victim. Thereafter, Bilal along with his other three friends Firoz alias Bona, Saud and Salim attacked and shot the victim. They also stabbed him multiple times, before fleeing the spot.

The police official said that a case under relevant sections was registered at the police station and efforts are being made to apprehend all the four accused.

Incident captured on CCTV camera

Purportedly, CCTV footage of the entire incident has also surfaced, wherein, the accused were reportedly captured attacking the victim. As per claims, it is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that a man is being attacked by four persons in a crowded market.

The sudden chaos left people stunned in the market. In the video clip, a man can be seen running and screaming for help, while being chased by the accused. It is being claimed that the victim was caught by the accused and was stabbed multiple times in the middle of the market. Not only this, the accused even shot the victim on his leg before fleeing the spot. 

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

