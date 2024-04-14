×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Delhi Shocker: Man Shot At From Point Blank Range in Broad Daylight in Seelampur Market

In a heart-wrenching incident caught on CCTV, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head from behind in the scrap market of Seelampur.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident caught on CCTV, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head from behind in the scrap market of Seelampur in North East Delhi on April 12. 

The victim, identified as Shahnawaz, a giant wheel operator, was walking along Kabari Market road in Seelampur’s E Block when the accused came from behind and shot him, said police officials citing eyewitness accounts. 

The victim fell unconscious on the road after being shot from behind on the head. 

Shahnawaz, who sustained injuries to the back of his head and left temple, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital first and then to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said that the victim was severely injured.

The police are looking into CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused and a crime team and forensics team also visited the spot to collect evidence. 

So far, a 7.65 mm bullet has been recovered from the crime scene and police teams are recording statements of the eyewitnesses. 

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 and Arms Act. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

