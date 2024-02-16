Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

Delhi SHOCKER: Woman Allegedly Assaults Child, Sears With Hot Iron & Gets Him Bitten by Dogs

The police have registered a case on the statement of the victim and have arrested the accused woman.

Abhishek Tiwari
Child assault
Woman allegedly assaults child, sears with hot iron and gets him bitten by dogs in Delhi | Image:Shutterstock/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Miffed with a child shouting while playing on the street, a woman in Southwest Delhi allegedly dragged him inside her house, beat him up, seared with hot iron and got him bitten by her dogs. The shocking incident has surfaced in the Safdarjung Enclave area, wherein the child somehow managed to inform her parents during the incident, following which he was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. The alleged incident of inhuman assault on the child has sent a shock wave across the national capital.

Meanwhile, based on the statement given by the 13-year-old boy, the police have registered a case and have arrested the accused woman. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

Advertisement

Accused woman has been arrested by the police

According to a police official, the shocking incident has come to fore in the area of Safdarjung Enclave located in Southwest Delhi.

Advertisement

As per information, the incident took place on February 10, when the victim boy, who resides in Krishna Nagar area with his family, was cycling on the street in Safdarjung Enclave’s B-Block. It is being said that he was joyfully shouting and riding cycle in the area.

The victim, who studies in class 7, in his statement to the police, stated that he was cycling near the accused woman’s house. As he reached in front of House Number- B-5, Safdarjung Enclave, the woman living in the house came out screaming and pushed him off his bicycle. She then forcibly dragged the boy inside her house, where the boy was allegedly mercilessly beaten and seared with a hot iron rod.

Advertisement

Not only this, the accused woman then allegedly threw the victim boy before the dogs present in the house. The dogs attacked the boy and bit him all over.

The child, who was carrying a mobile phone, managed to call his parents, following which his mother rushed to the spot and rescued him. She took her son to the hospital and also informed the police.

Advertisement

The Safdarjung enclave police registered a case under relevant sections on the statement given by the child and arrested the woman after preliminary investigation.

It is being alleged that the accused woman very often breaks out fights with neighbours in the area.

Advertisement

Further legal action in the matter is being taken. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

2 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

2 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

2 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

2 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

2 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

2 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

2 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

4 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

5 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

10 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

10 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SC strikes down Electoral Bonds ahead of 2024 polls, who will benefit?

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. Malayalam Thrillers To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. Nawazuddin Points Out Major Difference Between Bollywood And Hollywood

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Pakistan without a Prime Minister 7 days after elections

    The Debate2 hours ago

  5. Odisha CM Announces Full State Honours to Organ Donors During Last Rites

    India News2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo