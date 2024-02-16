Woman allegedly assaults child, sears with hot iron and gets him bitten by dogs in Delhi | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational

Advertisement

New Delhi: Miffed with a child shouting while playing on the street, a woman in Southwest Delhi allegedly dragged him inside her house, beat him up, seared with hot iron and got him bitten by her dogs. The shocking incident has surfaced in the Safdarjung Enclave area, wherein the child somehow managed to inform her parents during the incident, following which he was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. The alleged incident of inhuman assault on the child has sent a shock wave across the national capital.

Meanwhile, based on the statement given by the 13-year-old boy, the police have registered a case and have arrested the accused woman. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

Advertisement

Accused woman has been arrested by the police

According to a police official, the shocking incident has come to fore in the area of Safdarjung Enclave located in Southwest Delhi.

Advertisement

As per information, the incident took place on February 10, when the victim boy, who resides in Krishna Nagar area with his family, was cycling on the street in Safdarjung Enclave’s B-Block. It is being said that he was joyfully shouting and riding cycle in the area.

The victim, who studies in class 7, in his statement to the police, stated that he was cycling near the accused woman’s house. As he reached in front of House Number- B-5, Safdarjung Enclave, the woman living in the house came out screaming and pushed him off his bicycle. She then forcibly dragged the boy inside her house, where the boy was allegedly mercilessly beaten and seared with a hot iron rod.

Advertisement

Not only this, the accused woman then allegedly threw the victim boy before the dogs present in the house. The dogs attacked the boy and bit him all over.

The child, who was carrying a mobile phone, managed to call his parents, following which his mother rushed to the spot and rescued him. She took her son to the hospital and also informed the police.

Advertisement

The Safdarjung enclave police registered a case under relevant sections on the statement given by the child and arrested the woman after preliminary investigation.

It is being alleged that the accused woman very often breaks out fights with neighbours in the area.

Advertisement

Further legal action in the matter is being taken.

