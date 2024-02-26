Advertisement

New Delhi: A banned SIMI organization member, who was absconding for the last 22 years, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from Maharashtra. The arrested radical outfit terrorist identified as Hanif Sheikh was the editor of SIMI magazine ‘Islamic Movement’ and was allegedly involved in indoctrinating many gullible Muslim youths during the last 25 years. Hanif Sheikh (47), a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, was allegedly declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in 2002 in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition case registered at Delhi’s New Friends Colony police station in the year 2001.

As per police, the police teams were chasing the suspect for the last 4 years with the only lead available with the police in the form of ‘Haneef Hudai’ name printed on the magazine ‘Islamic Movement’ (Urdu version). It was because of the lack of clues, Hanif Sheikh’s identity could not be established earlier.

Police are interrogating Hanif Sheikh

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), RP Upadhyay stated that a police team of the Special Cell was constituted on the instructions of Additional CP, Pramod Kushwaha and Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar to arrest the accused. The police under the supervision of ACP Ved Prakash and leadership of Inspector Pawan Kumar including Sub Inspector Sumit, Sanjeev, Head Constable Kapil and other team members arrested one of the most elusive members of banned organization SIMI.



The police official said, “Hanif Sheikh is a most notorious and illusive SIMI terrorist. He is involved in other cases of UAP Act and other anti-national activities in Maharashtra. He was like a phantom in SIMI, and played an important part in all the infamous events like attending and arranging meetings of SIMI organization in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala. Every time when the police or other security agencies cracked down on the SIMI organization, he managed to abscond without leaving any trace of his next move.”



The police official stated that the police team had collected information about the absconding SIMI cadres, their sympathizers, and sleeper cells across states. During the entire operation they worked consistently to identify the hideouts of the most wanted Hanif Sheikh.

“The relentless and committed efforts of the police team bore fruits when specific information was received that Hanif Sheikh has changed his identity as Mohammad Hanif and is now working as a teacher in an Urdu School in Bhusawal, Maharashtra,” the police officer said.

“Based on the information, a trap was laid near in Maharashtra’s Bhusawal and accused Hanif Sheikh was arrested after a brief scuffle during the chase,” police sources said.

Government of India banned SIMI

The Government of India had banned organisation SIMI, due to involvement of SIMI activists in various Anti- National activities.

Hanif Sheikh had joined SIMI organization in 1997 and became a full time worker. He became highly radicalized after coming in contact with SIMI activists and started radicalizing Muslim youths to join the outfit.

Impressed by his strong zeal, Sahid Badar, then President of SIMI made Hanif Sheikh, Editor of Urdu edition of SIMI magazine ‘Islamic Movement’ in the year 2001. During his days in the publication, he allegedly wrote several provoking articles falsely highlighting atrocities on Muslims in India.

Hanif Sheikh, who was one of the think tank members of ‘Wahadat-e-Islam’ and was playing an important role in Maharashtra in collecting money in garb of donations for supporting and financing the agenda of banned organization SIMI as well as Wahadat-e-Islam.



