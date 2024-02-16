Advertisement

Bengaluru: A woman’s ‘addiction’ to social media platform, Instagram, allegedly resulted into the death of his husband’s death in Karnataka. According to sources, the Karnataka native died by suicide as he was upset with the woman’s obsession to use the media and text sharing app.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar, 33, a resident of PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district. In their complaint to police, Kumar’s family alleged that he was depressed as his friend taunted him over an Instagram reel that his wife, identified as Roopa, had uploaded.

Police said that the couple got married a decade ago and had two daughters. They said the couple had some domestic issues due to his drinking habits and were living separately for some time. Kumar would do some odd jobs to eke out a living.

Recently, Roopa had left him and went to her parents’ house. A few days ago, she had uploaded a reel wherein she was seen dancing with a man and another woman to a trending Kannada song. On Wednesday, Kumar reportedly called Roopa and an argument broke out between the duo over the reel. Thereafter, he was found dead on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

