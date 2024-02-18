Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 22:33 IST

District court seeks papers from rape-accused IIT-G student on petition to move out

A court in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on Friday sought more documents from an IIT Guwahati student, who was granted bail by the high court in a case of raping a fellow student, in connection with his petition seeking permission to travel outside the district, which had been prohibited by an earlier order.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A court in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on Friday sought more documents from an IIT Guwahati student, who was granted bail by the high court in a case of raping a fellow student, in connection with his petition seeking permission to travel outside the district, which had been prohibited by an earlier order.

The alleged rape occurred on March 28 and the student was expelled from the institute earlier this month.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the additional sessions judge asked him to furnish certain documents by the next date which is yet to be fixed.

The 21-year-old student was arrested on April 3 after he was accused by a girl student of raping her in the campus. The Gauhati High court granted him bail on August 23 with Justice Ajit Barthakur stating that though there was a prima facie case against him, continuation of detention may not be necessary as the investigation in the case is complete.

The high court also called both the accused and the alleged victim "the state's future assets".

At a special meeting in presence of Director T G Sitharam, the IIT Guwahati Senate on September 6 decided to 'terminate' the student from the institute saying the reported act of “gross indiscipline violated the students’ code of conduct and had to be strictly dealt with".

The Senate was unanimous in the decision to expel him as the institute will not compromise on the safety of women in the campus.

The Senate approved the final recommendation of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) for termination of the accused student from the institute. 

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 22:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

18 minutes ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

26 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra secure quarters berth after win against Manipur

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Sora’s fascinating video-verse

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  3. Gadkari unveils Rs 6600 cr worth of highway projects in Odisha

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  4. Bored Of Daily Ramen? Varieties Of Noodles To Try

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  5. UAE achieves record non-oil trade of $952.93 bn in 2023

    Economy News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo