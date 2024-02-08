Advertisement

Mumbai: In a recent development, two men have been apprehended by the City Crime Branch Unit 9 for their alleged involvement in a disturbing incident at a pub in Amboli, Andheri. The suspects, a 23-year-old cable operator with a history of six prior cases and a 56-year-old dry fruits seller, reportedly barged into the pub brandishing an unlicensed revolver.

The episode unfolded in the early hours of Monday at the pub, as revealed by an official statement on Wednesday. The accused individuals not only brandished the gun but also engaged in inappropriate behavior with women present at the venue, according to the crime branch official.

Upon further investigation and analysis of the CCTV footage, the police successfully identified and apprehended the two individuals, both residents of Malwani and Jogeshwari areas. The unlicensed firearm was seized during the arrest. Following the incident, Republic accessed the CCTV footage and images that partially captured the events. The video showcased one of the accused wielding the firearm while a group of men danced to the loud music playing in the pub.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Additionally, they face charges under the Arms Act for the possession of the unlicensed revolver. The swift action by the City Crime Branch has resulted in the initiation of legal proceedings against the culprits.

