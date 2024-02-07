Advertisement

Vizag: In a harrowing incident in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, a thief attempted to strangle an elderly woman, Laxmi Narayanamma using a towel while she was alone at home on Monday. The assailant managed to flee with her 8 tola gold chain.

TW: Disturbing video



This man needs to be bloody flogged and hanged in public. Stomach churning. This is monstrous 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/NCIMCP2f6k — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 29, 2024

Miraculously, Laxmi Narayanamma survived the vicious attack and is currently reported to be out of danger. The assailant attempted to silence her by strangulation was thwarted when she started screaming for help.

The shocking video of the incident captured the man, dressed in a white shirt, attempting to strangle the aged woman. In the one minute and 27 seconds footage, the assailant can be seen ruthlessly trying to choke the woman, who valiantly fights for her life. As the woman screams for help and struggles to breathe, the assailant resorts to covering her mouth in a chilling attempt to silence her. The video ends with the victim desperately trying to escape the clutches of her attacker. Authorities are investigating the incident to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Advertisement