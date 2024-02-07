Advertisement

New Delhi: Gurugram Police makes the seventh arrest in the Divya Pahuja murder case after the probe team successfully nabs Ravi Banga who disposed of the body. A team of Gurugram Police arrested Ravi Banga from Jaipur.

According to the probe officials, the accused disposed of the body along with another accused Balraj Singh Gill. Police said that Ravi Banga was absconding from January 3, the date when Gurugram Police had registered the murder case of Divya Pahuja and had subsequently destroyed evidence. The police had also put a prize money of Rs 50,000 on him.

"The arrest of Ravi Banga is a huge success and would help solve the case. He was arrested from Jaipur. We have taken a three days police custody wherein we are going to interrogate him on crucial aspects of this case," said Varun Kumar Dahiya Assistant Commissioner of Police ( Crime) Gurugram Police.

Probe reveals that Ravi Banga who is an assistant of Balraj Gill has been accused of driving the body of Divya Pahuja out of Gurugram and then disposing of the body at Nangal Canal which is slightly ahead of Patiala.

The Gurugram Police has sent Ravi to three days of police custody. With the arrest of Ravi Banga, the total number of arrests has now gone up to seven in the case. The arrested are Abhijeet Singh the main accused who shot dead Divya Pahuja, Parvesh who was an arms supplier, Megha, Balraj, Ravi, Hemraj and OmPrakash who had helped Abhijeet in destroying evidence.