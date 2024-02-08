English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Police in Search of Model’s Body Along Punjab Canal

Former model Divya Pahuja was murdered in a hotel in Gurugram and her body disposed of.

Shweta Parande
Divya Pahuja murder case
Divya Pahuja was murdered in a hotel room | Image:Divya Pahuja Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A week after the murder case of former model Divya Pahuja came to light, the police are still in search of her body. Divya Pahuja was found dead at the City Point hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday, January 3. The owner of the hotel, Abhijeet Singh, has been arrested for the killing as prime suspect.

The latest reports in the case say that police are in search of Divya Pahuja’s body along the Punjab canal. The police suspect the body of Divya Pahuja was dumped in a water body in Punjab. 

Abhijeet Singh has confessed to killing Divya Pahuja. Closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) footage at the hotel revealed Singh dragging a body wrapped in a blanket to a car. He was aided by his hotel workers, Om Prakash and Hemraj. The three fled from the scene in a blue BMW car and allegedly disposed of her body.

The three accused have been arrested by the Gurugram Crime Branch and the police are looking for two more people in connection with the case, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bangla. Another suspect, a 20-year-old woman named Megha, has been arrested in the case. The Gurugram Police on January 9 appealed to extend the remand of the main accused Abhijeet Singh in the Divya Pahuja murder case.

Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime Branch, Gurugram, spoke to Republic on the Divya Pahuja murder case. “We are trying our level best to recover the body of Divya Pahuka. Right now, it’s all part of the investigation, and we can’t reveal which team is working at what location. The investigation is in the right direction,” he said.

ACP Dahiya said on January 8, "One more suspect has been arrested by the investigating team who has been identified as Megha. Detailed interrogation is going on. Six teams have been deployed, two teams deputed in Punjab. This recent arrest marks the fourth detention in connection with the murder case, following the apprehension of two more employees linked to Abhijeet earlier.”

Divya Pahuja in jail for gangster boyfriend’s killing

Divya Pahuja was reportedly the girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was at the time Gurugram’s most wanted gangster. The gangster was killed by the Haryana Police in an encounter. Divya Pahuja served time in jail in connection with the gangster's killing. The five Haryana policemen and Divya’s mother were also reportedly arrested in connection with the encounter. 

Divya Pahuja was granted bail in June 2023.

Abhijeet Singh killed Divya for blackmail

In the police interrogation, Abhijeet Singh alleged that Divya Pahuja was blackmailing him with objectionable photos of him on her cellphone. When Divya refused to provide him with the password for her phone, Singh said he shot her dead.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

