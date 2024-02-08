The prime accused in the Divya Pahuja murder case – identified as Balraj Gill – was produced in a court today, and has been taken into police custody for four days. | Image: facebook

Gurugram: In a significant development in the Divya Pahuja murder case, the accused – identified as Balraj Gill – was produced in a court today, and has been taken into police custody for the duration of four days. Gill – the prime suspect in the case – was traced to Kolkata, where he was arrested, and brought to Gurugram by the police after obtaining transit remand.

Earlier today, Pahuja's body – which was recovered from a canal near Tohana – was handed over to the grieving family members after post-mortem procedures. The family subsequently brought her mortal remains to Gurugram, where they performed the last rites to bid a final farewell.

The recovery of Pahuja's body had sent shockwaves through the community, prompting police action to apprehend the suspect.

Gill was brought back to Gurugram for intensive questioning and further investigation into the case.

The police are seeking crucial information that could shed light on the circumstances leading to Pahuja's tragic demise, the motive behind the crime, and any potential accomplices in the case.