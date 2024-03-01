Aramudhan was on his way to review a bus stand on Vandalur-Walajabad Road when he was attacked. | Image: Unsplash / Representative

Chennai: A DMK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Vandalur. Otteri police said the deceased, Aramudhan, was DMK’s secretary of Kattankulathur Union (North) and Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union.

Aramudhan was previously elected as the Panchayat President of Vandalur for three consecutive times. Around 7 pm on Thursday, he was on his way to review a bus stand at Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was to be inaugurated the next day, when at least five men on three bikes waylaid his car.

“The gang hurled petrol bombs at the car and when Aramudhan tried to flee, they hacked him with knives and fled the scene,” police said.

Aramudhan sustained severe injuries to his head, face and arms. Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Doctors there declared him brought dead.

Otteri police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation has begun.

