Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 07:01 IST

Domestic worker spikes senior citizen couple's milk, tea, decamps with cash, valuables

Domestic worker spikes senior citizen couple's milk, tea, decamps with cash, valuables

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida, Sep 13 (PTI) A domestic worker allegedly spiked her senior citizen employers' milk and tea in Noida, leaving them unconscious, and decamped with cash and valuables from their house, police said on Monday.

The domestic worker had joined the household 12 days ago and the elderly couple had not got her identity verified and did not even have a picture of her, the police said.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the incident took Sunday evening at a residence in Sector 27, under Sector 20 police station limits.

"The elderly man, around 70 years, had asked a boy who washes cars in the neighbourhood to help find a domestic help. The boy had brought in this girl, Laxmi, to the household where started working 12 days ago," Singh said.

Advertisement

"Last night, she spiked milk and tea of the couple and another girl who worked in the home. After consuming the beverages, all three fell unconscious and the maid escaped with some cash and other valuables," he said.

"The man who washes cars in the neighbourhood is also missing and it appears that the two have escaped together after planning the robbery," he added.

Advertisement

The officer said that after hiring the girl, the elderly couple had not got her identity verified and do not even have any picture of her.

However, the police have launched a probe into the matter and are looking for the domestic worker and her suspected accomplice, he added.

Advertisement

Legal proceedings are also underway to ascertain the amount of cash and valuables decamped from the house, the police said. PTI KIS AAR AAR

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 07:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo