Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

DRI Seizes Methamphetamine Drugs Worth Over Rs 180 Cr at Railway Station in Madurai

DRI seized 36 kg of narcotic drugs identified 'Methamphetamine' worth over Rs 180 crore, including 30 kg from a railway station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Digital Desk
Drugs seized
DRI confiscates 36 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Tamil Nadu from a couple | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madurai: In a major crackdown against the illegal trade of drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs worth over Rs 180 crore in the international market, from a railway station in Tamil Nadu. The seized drugs, identified as ‘methamphetamine’, was recovered from a passenger at the railway station in Madurai district. It is being said that apart from the 30 kg drugs seized at the railway station, another 6 kg was recovered from the Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai.

The central agency, during the meticulously planned operation, confiscated drugs worth Rs 180 crore and detained a married couple allegedly for their involvement in the syndicate.

Acting on a tip-off that a passenger of the Madurai bound Pothigai Express Train from Chennai on February 29 would be carrying narcotic substances, the DRI Chennai Zone officials laid a trap for the said passenger and when the train arrived at Madurai railway station on Friday morning the team identified the passenger and intercepted him with the help of RPF officials.

DRI is further investigating the matter

A search of his baggage yielded 15 packets weighing 30 kg in total containing white coloured crystal substance, which on testing was found to be methamphetamine. The contraband was immediately seized.

Upon being interrogated, he disclosed that some more methamphetamine packets were kept at his home in Chennai, a release said.

"His home was searched in a swift move and it came to light that his wife threw away the narcotic packets in the dustbin and the garbage was already taken to the Kondungaiyur dumpyard," the release stated.

A DRI team rushed to the dumpyard and recovered three packets of methamphetamine weighing six kg.

"The international market value of the total seized narcotics substance is around Rs 180 crore," the DRI said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was carrying it to be transported to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. Both the passenger and his wife have been detained and further investigation is under progress.

This is the first major haul from Madurai coming close to the incident of the Madurai city police seizing over 800 grams of methamphetamine drugs from a house in KK Nagar last week.

Methamphetamine, also known as ice or crystal meth, is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug which exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine, leading to life-threatening consequences, the agency said.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

