New Delhi: A death threat has been allegedly issued to the cop, who was caught on camera allegedly pushing and kicking Muslims offering Namaz on a road in Delhi’s Inderlok. The incident had taken place on Friday, while several Muslims were offering Namaz on the road. A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, was captured on video clips, asking them to move away from the road and and during the attempt, when he noticed that he was unheard, he allegedly pushed and kicked Namazis on the road. The incident sparked major controversy in the national capital pushing the senior police officials of the Delhi police to suspend the cop identified as Sub-Inspector Manoj Tomar.

Following the incident, a massive protest was launched by the people belonging to the community in the area against the Delhi Police. Later, after the intervention of the senior police officials the agitation was taken back.

A new video has surfaced on social media, police are probing the incident

Several videos of large gathering of Muslims involved in on road Namaz in Delhi’s Inderlok surfaced on social media, when the incident happened. Following the incident, a large mob of the community reportedly gheraoed the local police station in the Inderlok area and protested against the incident. The protestors were shouting slogans agitating against the sub-inspector.

However, a new video has surfaced on the social media, wherein a youth identified as Sameer Khan, a resident of Delhi, is allegedly sending open life threats to the police personnel for his act.

In the new video, the Muslim youth can be heard threatening to kill the cop accused of kicking Namazis, who were blocking the road.

The video is being widely shared on X, wherein the youth reportedly named Sameer Khan, is heard referring to the Inderlok incident, goes on to issue a death threat to Manoj Tomar arguing that it was only the police uniform that saved him. He can be heard stating “Police ki vardi nhi hoti na, to tumhe duniya se utha dete (If it was not the Police uniform, you would have been killed).”

On Friday (8th March), a video of several Muslims offering Namaz on the road in the Inderlok area of Delhi surfaced online. In the video, an officer arrives and kicks a man offering Namaz and angrily asks him to move. However, a longer version of this video has now surfaced in which it is seen that the Muslims offering Namaz on the road were warned multiple times by the Delhi police before this incident took place. Netizens extended their support to the officer who tried to prevent Namaz from being offered on the road.

