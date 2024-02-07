Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Former BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar to appear before the agency's Mumbai office on January 25th in connection with the Covid Body Bags Scam case. The ED's action comes after Pednekar was questioned for six hours by the Federal Probe Agency on November 9th, last year.

The case revolves around allegations that Pednekar influenced contracts for Covid body bags, with the estimated scam amounting to around 49.63 lakhs. The ED's investigation is based on the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials on August 4, 2023, against Kishori Pednekar, the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Projects, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Central Purchase Department (CPD), and other unidentified individuals. Charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy under Sections 409, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Pednekar had previously faced questioning over her alleged involvement in directing BMC officials to award the contract to the accused company, M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt. Ltd., and her suspected role in inflating the price of body bags. She vehemently denied any wrongdoing, insisting that her actions were in compliance with legal requirements and procedures.

The ED is also investigating M/S Vedant Innotech PVT (VIPL), the private corporation supplying body bags to the BMC. The company is under scrutiny for providing body bags at a cost of Rs 6,719 per bag, more than double the Rs 2,925 per bag quoted by Care One Solution to other government agencies or private hospitals during the same period. The EOW FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy to deceive the BMC for the benefit of M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt, Ltd (VIPL) and its directors.

Advertisement

A source in the Investigation agency Said "Haridas was instructed by Pednekar to purchase body bags from Vedanta , Haridas in his statement said that he proposed the contract in the favor of Care one solutions as the body bags were far cheaper than the price proposed by Vedanta , initially 2000 bags were purchased but later the bags were declared unfit and BMC started purchasing the body bags from Vedanta at the price of 6719"

Pednekar had obtained interim relief from arrest after the EOW registered an FIR. The EOW, opposing her anticipatory bail, claimed that she pressured officials to purchase body bags from VIPL at an inflated price.