Bengaluru : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) begun to tightening it's noose around Congress legislator KY Nanjegowda and Congress leader Ulvadi Babu, who is said to be a close associate of higher education minister Dr MC Sudhakar. The sleuths from ED had conducted raids between January 8-10 in connection with recruitment scam and illegal land grants scam.

Alleged documents obtained by Republic indicate towards recruitment scam running within KOCHIMUL (Kolar Chikkaballpura milk union), with names such as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress legislator Ramesh Kumar associated with specific candidates. The ED's focus on these documents raises questions about the extent of their significance.

Controversy surrounded KOCHIMUL's September 2023 notification for 273 posts, with 192 posts put on hold. The ED, armed with specific information about the scam, detained Nanjegowda. During raids at Nanjegowda's premises, documents related to the appointments were reportedly discovered.

KOCHIMUL had issued a notification in September 2023 for direct recruitment of 273 various posts. Of these, 192 posts were put on hold. Of the remaining 81 posts, only 75 had written exams on November 5. A few days later, the interview was completed and the appointment letter was issued and the candidates were sent for training. There were allegations that KY Nanjegowda sold these posts for money. ED officials, who received specific information about the scam, detained Kochimul president and Malur MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda. When Nanjegowda's house and office were raided, documents related to the appointment was found say sources.

What's in these alleged documents?

The names of Deputy CM, Ramesh Kumar Sir, DK, SN and director have been mentioned in the column of the candidate's name. In a document that has gone viral on social media, the 3B candidate has 'DK, DK' written in front of the candidate, 'AN' in front of the general candidate's name and 'Ramesh Kumar Sir' in front of the SC/ST candidate. In December itself, there was a buzz that this was a provisional selection list. ED officials are investigating the matter.

Candidates in trouble?

A source speaking to Republic said that "Candidates who have got jobs using power and money power are facing difficulties. As the ED probe heats up, the candidates and their parents are chasing the director to return the money. There is a fear among the candidates that if found guilty, they will have to go to jail without any money and no job."

ED in its investigation had mentioned that each post was being sold to a candidate after receiving a kickback of Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh rupees. The posts were being given to the candidates who came with recommendations from leaders. ED had stated that Nanjegowda and four others had manipulated the recruitment process and posts were being sold on the basis of political references and they had received 30 political references. During the raids ED seized Rs 25 lakh in cash and movable and immovable assets worth Rs 50 Cr, incriminating documents and digital data.

ED cracks on land grants scam too!

ED investigations on Congress MLA revealed 80 acres of land granted to illegal beneficiaries worth Rs 150 crore granted by MLA. Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda is also the chairman of Malur land grant committee and Illegal beneficiaries were granted land by creating fictitious and bogus documents. Allotment of land was done in blatant violation of guidelines and by forging documents reveal ED investigations.

Pressure on police investigation!

An FIR has been registered at Kolar rural police station in connection with the leak of the list of probables even before the board's approval was obtained. Based on the complaint, the police took up the investigation and interrogated an official of the union and seized his mobile phone.

A high ranking official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity alleged "The management pressurized the investigating officers to stop the investigation after realizing that the director would have to pay a penalty for the release of the list during the inquiry. If the director was questioned, the truth would have been revealed. The ED officials launched an investigation after receiving information that there was pressure on the police investigation."

On the other hand, the ED officials have issued notices to 10 candidates recruited in the first phase and asked them to appear for interrogation. The selected candidates are likely to be questioned in the wake of allegations of sale of posts.

The federation's managing director K.N. Gopalamurthy, administrative officer Nagesh and finance department officials were questioned. They have collected information about the irregularities in the recruitment. The ED probe is likely to hit influential leaders and MLAs due to alleged recommendations by the government.

