Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Elderly Couple Burnt Alive After Daughter-in-Law’s Suicide in UP’s Prayagraj

At around 3am on Tuesday police recovered the bodies of the elderly couple.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
An investigation into the matter is underway. | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a double tragedy, an elderly couple was burnt alive by the family members of their daughter-in-law who had ended her life a few hours ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police said on Tuesday. The woman, Anshika Kesarwani, was found hanging at her in-laws' house on Monday night. She got married in February last year.

According to Prayagraj City Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhuker, the woman had allegedly committed suicide on Monday. Soon after the news of her death spread, her family rushed to her in-laws house and a conflict broke out between them. Her family accused the in-laws of harassing the woman for dowry and driving her to take the extreme step. Just then, her family members set their house on fire.

After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued five people, the DCP said.

Fire department also pressed fire fighting officials in service to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control. At around 3am, during the relief and rescue operation, police recovered the bodies of the elderly couple.

They have been identified as Rajinder Kesarwani (her father-in-law) and Shobha Devi (her mother-in-law). The bodies have been sent to SRM hospital for post-mortem.
An investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

