Elvish Yadav in Prison New Delhi: New Delhi: Trouble for famous YouTuber & Big Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav continues, as he admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him during an interrogation, sources revealed on Monday.

The 26-year-old public figure who was arrested yesterday in the snake venom case by the Noida police will have to spend another night in the Luxor jail. During the interrogation, Yadav also revealed that he had met the accused at several different rave parties and was in contact with them.

This confession, however, contradicts the YouTuber's previous claims of allegations being levelled up against him during the probe last year.

Before his arrest by the Noida police on Sunday, officials questioned him for hours. Yadav was later remanded to 14-day judicial custody and faces a case under the Wildlife Act in Noida for arranging snake venom at rave parties.

Noida DCP Vidya Sagar said, "A case was registered under the NDPS Act against accused identified as Rahul, Titu, Jaikaran, Narayan, Ravinath, Elvish Yadav and others at Police Station No. 49, Noida, which is being investigated by Police Station Sector 20, Noida. During the investigation, evidence was found regarding the use of snake venom in parties, the report of which was received from the Forensic Science Laboratory. Based on the evidence, the accused Elvish Yadav was called for questioning. After sufficient evidence has been found, the accused Elvish has been presented before the Surajpur Court by enhancing the sections of NDPS Act in the said case."

As per the letter accessed by Republic TV, the District Civil and Criminal Bar Association Gautam Buddha Nagar advocates have announced to abstain from judicial work for the whole day in protest of the working style of Noida police and administration.

Republic Media Network accesses copy of the letter



Dhirendra Bhati, Secretary of District Civil and Criminal Bar Association Gautam Buddha Nagar told the Republic, "In connection with the incident that happened with the son of fellow advocate Jagatpal Bhati alias Dabbu, no action was taken on record by the Noida police and administration. No case was registered. Due to this, there is a lot of anger among the advocates, the above act of the police has been strongly condemned by the advocates and the working style of the police administration has been strongly condemned by the advocates. Today, the advocates will abstain from judicial work for the whole day."

The whole case of Snake venom and Yadav's involvement came to light after the Noida police busted a snake smuggling racket in November 2024 after it raided a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. This was planned after a trap was laid by an NGO, People For Animals who is also a complainant in this case.