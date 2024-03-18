×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Elvish Yadav Confesses to Arranging Snake Venom at Rave Parties, to Stay in Jail For Another Day

District Civil and Criminal Bar Association GB Nagar advocates have announced to abstain from judicial work for the whole day in protest against Noida police.

Reported by: Simran Singh
Elvish Yadav Arrested
Elvish Yadav Admits to Arranging Snake Venom at Rave Parties, to Stay in Jail for Another Day | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Elvish Yadav in Prison New Delhi: New Delhi: Trouble for famous YouTuber & Big Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav continues, as he admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him during an interrogation, sources revealed on Monday.

The 26-year-old public figure who was arrested yesterday in the snake venom case by the Noida police will have to spend another night in the Luxor jail. During the interrogation, Yadav also revealed that he had met the accused at several different rave parties and was in contact with them.

Advertisement

This confession, however, contradicts the YouTuber's previous claims of allegations being levelled up against him during the probe last year.

Before his arrest by the Noida police on Sunday, officials questioned him for hours. Yadav was later remanded to 14-day judicial custody and faces a case under the Wildlife Act in Noida for arranging snake venom at rave parties.

Advertisement

Noida DCP Vidya Sagar said, "A case was registered under the NDPS Act against accused identified as Rahul, Titu, Jaikaran, Narayan, Ravinath, Elvish Yadav and others at Police Station No. 49, Noida, which is being investigated by Police Station Sector 20, Noida. During the investigation, evidence was found regarding the use of snake venom in parties, the report of which was received from the Forensic Science Laboratory. Based on the evidence, the accused Elvish Yadav was called for questioning. After sufficient evidence has been found, the accused Elvish has been presented before the Surajpur Court by enhancing the sections of NDPS Act in the said case."

As per the letter accessed by Republic TV,  the District Civil and Criminal Bar Association Gautam Buddha Nagar advocates have announced to abstain from judicial work for the whole day in protest of the working style of Noida police and administration.

Advertisement
Republic Media Network accesses copy of the letter


Dhirendra Bhati, Secretary of District Civil and Criminal Bar Association Gautam Buddha Nagar told the Republic, "In connection with the incident that happened with the son of fellow advocate Jagatpal Bhati alias Dabbu, no action was taken on record by the Noida police and administration. No case was registered. Due to this, there is a lot of anger among the advocates, the above act of the police has been strongly condemned by the advocates and the working style of the police administration has been strongly condemned by the advocates. Today, the advocates will abstain from judicial work for the whole day."

The whole case of Snake venom and Yadav's involvement came to light after the Noida police busted a snake smuggling racket in November 2024 after it raided a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. This was planned after a trap was laid by an NGO, People For Animals who is also a complainant in this case.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows

Rupee declines

a few seconds ago
Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

a few seconds ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

a few seconds ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

a minute ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

3 minutes ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

3 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

10 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

10 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

13 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

16 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

16 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

18 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo