Ex-Zila Panchayat chief booked for committing dacoity: Police
Etah, Sep 19 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party leader and husband of Etah Zila Panchayat chairperson and four other men of his family have been booked on the charge of committing dacoity at gunpoint, police said on Sunday.
Etah Zila Panchayat chairperson Rekha Yadav’s husband Jugendra Singh Yadav was booked on the complaint of Etah resident Sajla Devi, Aliganj police station’s SHO Ashok Kumar Singh said.
Other family members of Yadav, a former Zila Panchayat chief, who have been accused of committing the offence are Pushpendra Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Ram Khiladi and Ram Lalla, the SHOP said.
Sajla Devi had alleged in her complaint that she was robbed of Rs 7,000 by Yadav and his other family members at gunpoint on June 2 this year when she was returning from a doctor's clinic.
The SHO added that based on her complaint, a case was registered on Sunday. PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX
