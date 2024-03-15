×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Fake Cancer Drugs Case: Delhi Police Nabs 4 More Accused Involved in Over Rs 25 Crore Racket

The Delhi Police arrested four more accused in the fake cancer drug racket case worth over Rs 25 crores.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
arrested
Four more accused arrested by the Delhi police in the fake cancer drugs racket case | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four more accused in the fake cancer drug racket case, during which over Rs 25 crores worth of the fake medicines were allegedly sold by the accused. With the fresh arrest in the case, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has gone up to 12. It is being alleged that the four arrested accused allegedly collaborated with one of the masterminds of the entire racket identified as Neeraj Chauhan.

The four accused have been identified as Rohit, Jitendra, Majid, and Sajid, all employed in the oncology departments of various hospitals across Delhi.

Advertisement

The police, in order to further unearth the money trail, have freezed 14 bank accounts of the accused persons having balance of Rs 92.81 lakhs.

Delhi Police earlier arrested 8 accused in the case

According to the Delhi police sources, it surfaced during the investigation that instead of administering genuine chemotherapy treatments to patients in need, the accused filled empty vials with anti-fungal medication, passing them off as life-saving cancer drugs.

The police have uncovered evidence suggesting that the gang's reach extended far beyond the borders of Delhi, with connections to buyers not only within the country but also in the United States and China along with reportedly a few other countries as well.

Advertisement

Earlier, as many as 8 persons were arrested by the law enforcement agency in the case. During the arrest, apart from the cap-sealing machines and empty vials, a substantial sum of cash, along with packaging materials, was confiscated from the premises.

As per the police sources, the crackdown on counterfeit cancer drugs unearthed over the period of two years. It is being alleged that one of the key accused in the racket, Viphil Jain, allegedly orchestrated the entire operation from two residential buildings located in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Advertisement

Allegedly, Jain, formerly associated with medical shops, oversaw the production of fake cancer medications. His associate, Suraj Shat, filled empty vials with anti-fungal medicine and sold them as life-saving cancer drugs. Over 7,000 injections of these counterfeit drugs were sold across India, China, and the US, at exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 3 lakh per vial.

Another accused Neeraj Chauhan, leveraging his managerial roles in oncology departments of various hospitals, allegedly collaborated with Jain to peddle these counterfeit medications. It is being further alleged that his cousin Tushar, a lab technician, facilitated the distribution process.

Advertisement

Moreover, employees of a Delhi-based cancer hospital, Komal Tiwari and Abhinay Kohli, took care of the supply of empty vials from the hospital premises to Jain.

Not only them, Aditya Krishna, an IIT-BHU graduate, who owned a medical store, is also linked with the syndicate. He has been arrested by the police from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Advertisement

As per the police, during further interrogation and from the conversation it came to know that accused Neeraj Chauhan was buying filled vials, supposed to be original from employees of hospitals. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

a few seconds ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

4 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

5 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

6 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

9 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

10 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

11 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

12 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

13 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

15 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

15 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

23 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

23 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

24 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan on Friday.

Big Day for Navy

25 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo