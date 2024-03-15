Four more accused arrested by the Delhi police in the fake cancer drugs racket case | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four more accused in the fake cancer drug racket case, during which over Rs 25 crores worth of the fake medicines were allegedly sold by the accused. With the fresh arrest in the case, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has gone up to 12. It is being alleged that the four arrested accused allegedly collaborated with one of the masterminds of the entire racket identified as Neeraj Chauhan.

The four accused have been identified as Rohit, Jitendra, Majid, and Sajid, all employed in the oncology departments of various hospitals across Delhi.

The police, in order to further unearth the money trail, have freezed 14 bank accounts of the accused persons having balance of Rs 92.81 lakhs.

Delhi Police earlier arrested 8 accused in the case

According to the Delhi police sources, it surfaced during the investigation that instead of administering genuine chemotherapy treatments to patients in need, the accused filled empty vials with anti-fungal medication, passing them off as life-saving cancer drugs.

The police have uncovered evidence suggesting that the gang's reach extended far beyond the borders of Delhi, with connections to buyers not only within the country but also in the United States and China along with reportedly a few other countries as well.

Earlier, as many as 8 persons were arrested by the law enforcement agency in the case. During the arrest, apart from the cap-sealing machines and empty vials, a substantial sum of cash, along with packaging materials, was confiscated from the premises.

As per the police sources, the crackdown on counterfeit cancer drugs unearthed over the period of two years. It is being alleged that one of the key accused in the racket, Viphil Jain, allegedly orchestrated the entire operation from two residential buildings located in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Allegedly, Jain, formerly associated with medical shops, oversaw the production of fake cancer medications. His associate, Suraj Shat, filled empty vials with anti-fungal medicine and sold them as life-saving cancer drugs. Over 7,000 injections of these counterfeit drugs were sold across India, China, and the US, at exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 3 lakh per vial.

Another accused Neeraj Chauhan, leveraging his managerial roles in oncology departments of various hospitals, allegedly collaborated with Jain to peddle these counterfeit medications. It is being further alleged that his cousin Tushar, a lab technician, facilitated the distribution process.

Moreover, employees of a Delhi-based cancer hospital, Komal Tiwari and Abhinay Kohli, took care of the supply of empty vials from the hospital premises to Jain.

Not only them, Aditya Krishna, an IIT-BHU graduate, who owned a medical store, is also linked with the syndicate. He has been arrested by the police from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

As per the police, during further interrogation and from the conversation it came to know that accused Neeraj Chauhan was buying filled vials, supposed to be original from employees of hospitals.

