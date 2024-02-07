English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Fake Uniforms of Army Seized in Maharashtra, Investigation Underway to Ascertain Motive | Watch

The security agencies nabbed a man and recovered around 40 units of the fake combat uniform of the new pattern of the Indian Army.

Digital Desk
Mumbai: The Maharashtra police in a joint operation along with the military intelligence, unearthed a gang involved in the manufacturing and sale of the new combat counterfeit uniforms of the Indian Army in the open market. The security agencies nabbed a man involved in the racket recovering around 40 units of the fake combat uniform of the new pattern from a premises in Ahmednagar Cantt.

The action was taken based upon specific inputs received by the Southern Command of the Indian Army. The accused has been identified as Suresh Khatri, a resident of Anand Nagar, Nashik.

Police are trying to ascertain reason behind supply of fake uniform of the Indian Army

It was revealed during the interrogation that the accused supplied the illegal combat uniform of new digital pattern combat uniform in Nashik and Ahmednagar in the context procured from the Canteen Stores Department to Army personnel.

During the investigation it was found that the racket was being run in the open market from New Delhi and Rajasthan. The police are now trying to trace the other members of the racket.

After the racket came to fore, the intelligence agencies suspected that the military bases can be targeted through these uniforms.

As per official information, the military intelligence had received secret information that a person was reaching the Bhingar area of Ahmednagar District in a car to sell Army uniforms on a large scale.

Information was immediately shared by the Military intelligence with the local police and a special joint team was formed to arrest the accused. The security team traced the accused to the Bhingar area and arrested him along with 40 fake uniforms of the Indian Army.

During further investigation, the law enforcement agencies came to know that accused Suresh Khatri's links are connected to Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Inquiry to ascertain the identity of the buyers of the fake uniforms of the Indian Army is being ascertained. The investigating team is also trying to ascertain the motive behind supply of such a large scale of uniforms. 
 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

