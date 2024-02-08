Advertisement

Bengaluru Latest News Today: Suchana Seth, CEO of Mindful AI Lab in Bengaluru, who was listed among the top 100 brilliant women in AI ethics, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son in a service apartment in North Goa's Candolim. However, the motive behind the killing was not yet known. Republic TV has also accessed the copy of an FIR which Goa police has registered against Seth for the alleged murder. Meanwhile, as the investigation into the gory and gruesome murder is underway, several chilling details have also emerged which has sent shockwaves across Bengaluru and Goa.

Bengaluru CEO Mom Kills 4-year-old Son: 7 Spine-Chilling Details

Suchana Seth checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa on January 6 along with her son. After staying there for two days, she informed the apartment staff that she wanted to go to Bengaluru for some work and asked them to arrange for a taxi.

The staff suggested that she could take a flight to Bengaluru which would be a cheaper option rather than hiring a taxi which is an expensive proposition. But she insisted that she would travel by taxi only, and accordingly, a vehicle was arranged on January 8 in which she left early morning.

When the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel. The staff called the police and informed that the woman’s four-year-old son was not seen with her when she left the apartment and she was also carrying an unusually heavy bag, he said.

The Calangute police after reaching the spot called the accused and enquired with her about the blood stains and her “missing” son. “The accused told us that the blood stains were due to her monthly periods. She also told us that her son was with her friend in Margao town (in South Goa) and provided the address,” an official said.

He added that they he immediately took the help of Fatorda police (near Margao) and got to know the address given by her was fake. The inspector later spoke over the phone to the taxi driver, who was on his way to Bengaluru and had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, to take the accused to the nearest police station.

The police in Chitradurga checked the woman’s bag in which they found the body of the child.

A team of the Calangute police then rushed to Chitradurga and obtained a transit remand of the accused, who was being brought to Goa.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of the body would be conducted in Chitradurga. Police have informed about the incident to the accused’s husband, Venkat Raman, who is currently in Jakarta.