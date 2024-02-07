Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Faridabad: Child Died After Getting Drowned in Bucket Water

A senior police official said that the body of the child identified as Ayush was sent for a postmortem and was later handed over to the family.

Death
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Faridabad: A 15-month-old child in Haryana’s Faridabad suspiciously died after getting drowned in a bucket of water kept in the bathroom. It is being said that the kid was watching television with other kids in the home, however, he was later found dead in a bucket of water.

A senior police official said that the body of the child identified as Ayush was sent for a postmortem and was later handed over to the family.

Legal action is being taken into the matter

According to police, Raman, a resident of Indira Colony, said that his 15-month-old nephew Ayush was sitting in front of the TV with other children at home on Saturday late evening. His grandparents were in their room while his mother was busy in the kitchen when Ayush suddenly left from there and went to the bathroom.

The police official said that when the family members went to the bathroom searching for the child, he was found half hanging in a bucket of water, with his head in the water. They immediately took Ayush out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said police.

Police took Ayush's body into custody and handed it over to the family after a postmortem on Sunday.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

