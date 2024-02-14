A CID official allegedly held hostage by agitators at the farmers' protest site in Jind | Image: PTI/File

Jind: A CID official has been allegedly abducted and held hostage by the agitators taking part in the farmers' protest march to Delhi on Wednesday. The shocking report has surfaced from Jind district of Haryana, following which the state police and security agencies have reportedly been alerted.

As per the sources, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer, identified as Satendra Pal, was on Wednesday allegedly kidnapped by a group of agitators and was taken as hostage. The incident reportedly occurred at Data Singh Border in Haryana’s Jind district.

It is being said that the protestors held him on the suspicion of spying on them. However, no official confirmation on the same has been provided by the district or the state administration.

Meanwhile, some video clips have also surfaced on social media, wherein a few agitators were allegedly captured on camera claiming that they detained an official for spying on them.

The details are being awaited.

