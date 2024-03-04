An investigation into the matter is underway. | Image: pexels

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man killed his three children before ending his life in Tangutoor village of Rangareddy district in Telangana, said police. The man has been identified as Ravi.

According to sources, Ravi had some financial debt and was depressed due to this reason. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited.

