Lucknow: Six days after two minor girls, who were allegedly raped, were found hanging from a tree in Kanpur, the father of one of them was found dead on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of the girls were found hanging from a tree near a brick kiln in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on February 29.

The man’s body was found near Hamirpur, less than two km from his home. Police have registered a case based on his son’s complaint. His body was sent for a post-mortem and thereafter, it was handed over to his family. His last rites were performed at their village.

According to sources, the girls were allegedly forced to consume liquor and then raped by the local contractor, who owned the brick kiln, his son (18) and his nephew (19). The two girls and their families were employed at a brick kiln.

All three were arrested and are lodged in jail. They could face charges of gang rape and abetment of suicide, as well as those under the POCSO Act, the police said. The rape accused have been identified Ramroop Nishad (48), who is the contractor of the brick kiln, his son Raju and nephew Sanjay.

The families of the victims claimed that the accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls, which forced them to take the extreme step on Wednesday. According to a senior police official, the victims went missing on Wednesday and hours later in the evening, their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

More details are awaited.

