Final-Year Medical Student Arrested For Raping 2nd Year Student in Gujarat's Varodara, Probe on

Vadodara: In a horrifying incident, a senior medical student from Vadodara Gotri Hospital was arrested for allegedly raping a junior.

According to police, a final-year medical student took a second-year student to the roof of the hospital and allegedly raped her.

Both students came to know each other during an internship at the same medical college. Later both became friends, however, after some time, a rift happened between them.

Officials further told that the accused was threatening the victim, telling her that he had the recording of her phone calls. In fear, the victim called on the pretext of deleting the recording, where the accused took her to the roof of the hospital and raped her.

The female student went to the police the next day and lodged a complaint. The police arrested the accused.

The matter is under further investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)