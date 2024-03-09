Advertisement

Gurugram: YouTuber and famous reality show Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvis Yadav has been booked by the Gurugram police for allegedly assaulting and threatening for life another Delhi-based YouTuber and content creator at a shopping mall in Gurugram Sector-53. Yadav along with a few of his associates was captured on a CCTV camera allegedly thrashing the victim badly. Following the incident, the Gurugram police registered a case against Elvis Yadav and others based on the complaint filed by the victim and a probe has been initiated.

A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media, wherein it is being claimed that Elvis Yadav and others are assaulting the victim identified as Sagar Thakur, a resident of Delhi.

Victim alleged Elvis Yadav was drunk

A senior police official said that based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening. Further probe into the matter is underway.

As per claims, victim Thakur, claimed that Yadav and his associates tried to break his spine and threatened to kill him. The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added.

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.

In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed,” he said.

Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a discussion.

“When he came to the store – he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk – started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled. Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious, ” Thakur said in his complaint.