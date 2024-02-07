Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against unknown persons by the Greater Noida Police following a complaint made by the NGO People For Animals (PFA) about a viral video circulating on social media. The video shows a minor boy throwing a puppy from a high-rise onto the road, leading to its death. As per the FIR filed in the case, the video was circulated as a reel on social media, reportedly encouraging others in the housing society to do the same. The clip appears to show the young boy engaging in an act of cruelty against the nearly-month old puppy under the supervision of an adult. The puppy was hiding in the bush with its siblings when the boy in the video grabbed it and threw it on to the road, leading to its death. As per the FIR, the desperate cries of the puppy did not deter the boy from throwing it to death.

The FIR is now calling for the boy in the video to be produced before a juvenille court and for his mental state to be checked.

Advertisement

"In the same society, just days ago, a person had intentionally crushed a puppy under his vehicle. Another puppy was found dead in suspicious circumstances. It was possibly poisoned. An autopsy will be conducted. The reason for such brutal actions against puppies is hatred spewed on the society's Whatsapp group. Kids nowadays have phones and get easily influenced by adults who indulge in fear-mongering and spread hatred towards stray animals throughout the day," Surbhi Rawat, volunteer for PFA, told PTI.

PFA Trustee Ambika Shukla said it was worrying to see a child devoid of any feelings.

Advertisement

"It reveals a psychopathic tendency that must be dealt with urgently lest we find a monster in our midst. Those who hurt and abuse animals set a dangerous example that can lead to tragic consequences. Let us not pervert a whole generation with our own prejudices," she said.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale moved a private member's bill seeking amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with "unanimous support" of the House, he said on 'X'.

Advertisement

"According to the current laws, punishment for inflicting cruelty on animals is only a petty fine of Rs 500. My bill seeks to amend the law and increase the punishment to people inflicting cruelty on animals to a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to one year," he said.

Gokhale said the bill was out of responsibility to protect animal friends who cannot speak for themselves.

Advertisement

"Inflicting wanton cruelty on animals must have an exemplary punishment," he said.

With inputs from PTI.