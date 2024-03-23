×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 18th, 2022 at 15:00 IST

Fire breaks out at Rohini Court

Fire breaks out at Rohini Court

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A fire broke out near a judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini Court on Wednesday, officials said.

No injuries were reported so far, they said.

Advertisement

"A call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 on the second floor was received at around 11.10 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

The fire started in an air-conditioner in the room near the judges’ chamber, he said.

Advertisement

In a statement, North Delhi Lawyers’ Association said regular incidents of fire in court premises were a scary affair for everyone who visits courts, including petitioners, advocates and judges.

The lives of thousands of people are at stake due to these incidents, it said.

Advertisement

"Each district court has its own maintenance committee and the fire department has a responsibility to check all equipment is functional. Frequent incidents of fire in court premises indicate that there is a need to pay special attention towards fire safety in courts, which is not taken care of by the authorities," Advocate Vineet Jindal, secretary of the lawyers’ association, said. PTI AMP RDT RDT AQS AQS

Advertisement

Published May 18th, 2022 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant back

a few seconds ago
Rift In Cong-RJD Alliance: Nikhil Kumar Cries Foul After RJD Names Candidate From Aurangabad Seat

Big Blow to INDI

a few seconds ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

a few seconds ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Pakistan

a few seconds ago
Moscow closes schools, puts public events on hold as shooting suspects remain at large

Moscow Schools Closed

5 minutes ago
Noida Metro To Commence From 2 PM On Holi

Noida Metro Timing

13 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

13 minutes ago
Govt Extends Ban on Onion Exports to Keep Domestic Prices in Check

Ban on Onion Exports

14 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Amazon

Amazon India seller fee

19 minutes ago
World Cooperation Economic Forum

WCopEF educational plans

24 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

27 minutes ago
Toxic cast

Toxic Casting Rumours

34 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

MSIL acquisition in AI

35 minutes ago
Denim for summer season

Denim For Summer

36 minutes ago
The Art Of Origami

The Art Of Origami

39 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

39 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

Sub junior nationals

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo