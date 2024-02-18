Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 07:12 IST

Former national-level taekwondo player arrested for snatching, robbery in Delhi

Former national-level taekwondo player arrested for snatching, robbery in Delhi

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old national-level two-time gold medallist taekwondo player, who also participated in TV show Indian Idol, was arrested in west Delhi for allegedly being involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Suraj alias 'Fighter', a resident of Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, they said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, police were patrolling at Najafgarh Road, Rama Road, Moti Nagar and saw a suspicious person on a scooter, followin which he was intercepted. Police checked and found the scooter was stolen from Kirti Nagar area, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, he confessed to snatching many mobile phones and robbing of 2.5 kg gold articles from the area of Subzi Mandi police station in north Delhi, police said.

Advertisement

He committed robbery with his two associates by using a country-made pistol and a knife on a motorcycle. He also confessed to committing over 100 snatching in different parts of Delhi, especially in west, outer, central and north districts, the officer said.

One country-made pistol, along with one live cartridge, 55 mobile phones and five two-wheelers were recovered from his possession, police said.

Advertisement

Suraj has done graduation from Delhi University. He is a two-time national gold medallist in taekwondo. He is also a good singer and has participated in Indian Idol Season 4 in 2008 and reached in top 50 contestants, police added. PTI NIT KJ

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 07:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

8 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News44 minutes ago

  2. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News44 minutes ago

  3. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo