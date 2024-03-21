×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Four Arrested In Delhi For Brandishing Dagger, Beer Bottles On Moving Bike

Delhi Police has apprehended four people for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four Arrested In Delhi For Brandishing Dagger, Beer Bottles On Moving Bike | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Delhi Police has apprehended four people for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to fore when a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said.

The matter came to fore when a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said.

In a 28-second video clip, the men were seen sitting on a moving motorcycle without helmets, carrying beer bottles and brandishing a dagger to other commuters.

A passerby recorded a video of the act somewhere near Safdarjung Hospital and posted it on the social media, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said taking a suo motu action on the tweet, all the accused have been apprehended and stringent legal action is being taken against them. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:44 IST

