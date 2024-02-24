English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Four Posing as Deaf and Dumb Apprehended for Thefts in Delhi, 27 Mobiles and 11 Laptops Recovered

Beyond theft, the gang also sold the stolen items at profitable rates in Tamil Nadu. Delhi Police have registered a case.

Aaquil Jameel
Four Posing as Deaf and Dumb Held for Thefts in Delhi, 27 Mobiles and 11 Laptops Recovered
Four Posing as Deaf and Dumb Held for Thefts in Delhi, 27 Mobiles and 11 Laptops Recovered | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals involved in deceiving people posing as deaf and dumb. The suspects, identified as P. Sathyavelu, Shiva, Kumar, and Prabhu, were found in possession of 27 stolen mobile phones and 11 stolen laptops.

Acting on a tip-off about the gang, known for exploiting their pretense of disability, the police conducted vigilant patrolling. The team traced the criminals to areas where similar incidents had occurred before, using CCTV footage for identification. Their modus operandi involved targeting houses near the Malviya Nagar bus stand.

A well-laid trap led to the apprehension of the suspects, who initially faked deafness and presented a letter detailing fake donations. However, upon closer inspection, the police recovered three mobile phones and two laptops from their possession. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of 21 more mobile phones and nine laptops at their rented accommodation.

DCP Ankit Chauhan stated that the accused primarily targeted residences near educational institutions during the early hours, focusing on students with valuable gadgets. The criminals posed as students affiliated with deaf and dumb organisations, soliciting donations by presenting fake certificates.

Beyond theft, the gang also sold the stolen items at profitable rates in Tamil Nadu. Delhi Police have registered a case, and further investigations are ongoing, with the accused undergoing questioning.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

