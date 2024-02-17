Updated April 8th, 2022 at 20:57 IST
Gangster's property worth Rs 1 cr attached in UP village
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Authorities on Friday attached properties of notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Sanjiv Jiva worth Rs 1 crore under the Gangsters Act.
A team of revenue officials with a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Sharestha Thakur reached Adampur village and attached 21 bigha agricultural land valued at Rs 1 crore, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shamli, Brijesh Kumar told PTI.
The gangster had allegedly got the land - registered in his relatives’ names -- through illegal means, he said.
He was involved in about two dozen cases of murder, loot, and was booked for several under the Gangster Act.
Jiva is serving a life term in a murder case in Lucknow jail. PTI COR SAB VN VN
April 8th, 2022
