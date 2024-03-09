×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Delhi Gym Trainer Murder: Man Killed Son to 'Teach Estranged Wife a Lesson', Say Police

Gaurav SinghaL was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension area of south Delhi on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
According to sources, a heated argument ensued between Gaurav and his father on Wednesday night when Gaurav slapped his father | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Police have revealed that Delhi gym trainer Gaurav Singhal was killed by his father over a personal dispute. The arrested accused Rang Lal  (50) had allegedly killed him to teach a lesson to his estranged wife. According to sources, Rang Lal had been planning to eliminate his son for three to four months. Rang Lal had fled Delhi after murdering Gaurav on the night of February 6-7, was arrested from Jaipur.

According to sources, the 29-year-old was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension area of south Delhi on Thursday.

During interrogation, it came to light that the Rang Lal’s relationship with his wife and Gaurav was not smooth and he killed Gaurav to teach his estranged wife a lesson. Sources said that Lal was upset over his son’s extravagant lifestyle and his wife always supported him, which further frustrated him.

Police added that the accused had even hired three associates and paid them Rs 75,000. Police said that four more people involved in the incident are currently absconding. 

Ranglal was living separately from Gaurav and his mother but in the same area. Police have shifted the body to the AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings have been initiated. Police said they were also checking CCTV footage of the area. Sources revealed that a heated argument ensued between the son and father on Wednesday night when Gaurav slapped his father, enraging him. This prompted Lal to commit the murder as Singhal showed no remorse over the act.

Police had received a call about the incident around 12.30am on Thursday. Following the deadly attack, Gaurav’s family members rushed him to a nearby hospital in Saket, where he was declared dead, police said. Further investigation into the murder case is underway.  
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

