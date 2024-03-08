Police said that four more people involved in the incident are currently absconding. | Image: pexels

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a gym trainer in the national capital was murdered ruthlessly on a day when he was about to get married. Shocking revelations have come to light in the case as police have arrested his estranged father for allegedly killing him after the victim insulted him. The accused was held from Jaipur later.

Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times

According to sources, the 29-year-old was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension area of south Delhi on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singhal. Police said that four more people involved in the incident are currently absconding. "The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. So far, we have come to know that there was some dispute between father and son. Everything will be clear after the arrest of the main accused," the officer had said earlier.

Advertisement

Police had received a call about the incident around 12.30am on Thursday. Following the deadly attack, Gaurav’s family members rushed him to a nearby hospital in Saket, where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

The accused, identified as Ranglal (50) was living separately from Gaurav and his mother but in the same area. Police have shifted the body to the AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings have been initiated. Police said they were also checking CCTV footage of the area. Further investigation into the murder case is underway.