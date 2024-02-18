Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Ghaziabad Police Arrest Three for Honey-Trapping People via Dating App in Vasundhara Colony

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, disclosed that the arrests were carried out on Friday in the Indirapuram police station area.

Digital Desk
arrest
Three apprehended in Vasundhara colony for duping via dating app | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Three individuals, including two men and a woman, were apprehended in Vasundhara colony for allegedly tricking people and extorting money from them, as per police reports on Saturday. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, disclosed that the arrests were carried out on Friday in the Indirapuram police station area.

 Using a dating app, the group targeted victims, with the woman meeting them privately, recording videos, and then using them for blackmail purposes. The gang reportedly amassed over Rs 1 crore through these illicit activities. 

Patil mentioned that authorities seized two mobile phones and a car from the suspects. The police action stemmed from a complaint by a doctor who fell prey to the scheme after connecting with the woman on the dating app. The doctor, lured to a flat, was filmed by the gang and subsequently extorted Rs 1.5 lakh. Two additional accomplices remain at large, as per police statements.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

