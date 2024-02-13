English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Goa Murder Case: Police Say Suchana Seth Shows No Sign of Mental Illness

The mental assessment of Suchana Seth in Goa was carried out after her estranged husband claimed that she was suffering from a mental illness.

Digital Desk
Suchana Seth Case
सूचना सेठ | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PANAJI, GOA: Suchana Seth, a tech startup CEO accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa, did not exhibit signs indicative of mental disorder or psychotic behaviour during a medical examination, police told a children's court in the state on Tuesday. Seth was subjected to a medical examination on February 2 at the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour. As per the report the police presented to the court on the same, the examination did not reveal any signs of psychopathology nor did she appear to be suicidal. To add to this, she reportedly gave clear and rational answers and the report noted that “her judgment is intact and no psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses.” The report and the assessment that was carried out came as a result of an application filed by Seth's estranged husband who claimed that she was suffering from a mental illness and that the authorities should get her assessed. 

Seth, 39, who headed a Bengaluru-based start-up, was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son stuffed in a bag. According to police, she killed the child in a service apartment in Goa. She is currently in judicial custody.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

4 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

6 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

8 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

8 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

a day ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

a day ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

a day ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films Releasing in 2024

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  2. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. Hrithik-Deepika's Controversy-Ridden Fighter To Make Digital Debut Soon?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: Know all live streaming details

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Goa Murder Case: Police Say Suchana Seth Shows No Sign of Mental Illness

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement