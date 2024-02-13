Advertisement

PANAJI, GOA: Suchana Seth, a tech startup CEO accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa, did not exhibit signs indicative of mental disorder or psychotic behaviour during a medical examination, police told a children's court in the state on Tuesday. Seth was subjected to a medical examination on February 2 at the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour. As per the report the police presented to the court on the same, the examination did not reveal any signs of psychopathology nor did she appear to be suicidal. To add to this, she reportedly gave clear and rational answers and the report noted that “her judgment is intact and no psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses.” The report and the assessment that was carried out came as a result of an application filed by Seth's estranged husband who claimed that she was suffering from a mental illness and that the authorities should get her assessed.

Seth, 39, who headed a Bengaluru-based start-up, was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son stuffed in a bag. According to police, she killed the child in a service apartment in Goa. She is currently in judicial custody.

With inputs from PTI.